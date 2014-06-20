CorteDeEnergia afectara a #ElHoyo, #LagoPuelo y #ElBolson

La Delegación Noroeste de la Dirección General de Servicios Públicos del Chubut informa a sus usuarios de EL HOYO, LAGO PUELO y EL BOLSON que el día 27 del corriente mes, entre los horarios de 07:00 a 09:00 horas, aproximadamente, se procederá a REALIZAR UN CORTE EN LA LÍNEA DE 33 Kv EL COIHUE ESTACION TRANSFORMADORA LAS GOLONDRINAS POR EFECTUARSE MANTENIMIENTO DE LA MISMA.
Dicho corte involucrará a los PARAJES PEDREGOSO, CURRUMAHUIDA, RINCON DE LOBOS, DESEMBOQUEGOLONDRINAS, CERRO RADAL, ENTRE RÍOS.
