ULTIMAS NOTICIAS
FM PARAISO 42. Con la tecnología de Blogger.

SCRIPT

Search
Home , , #CorteDeEnergia afectara a #ElHoyo, #LagoPuelo y #ElBolson

#CorteDeEnergia afectara a #ElHoyo, #LagoPuelo y #ElBolson

By 15:52 , ,

La Delegación Noroeste de la Dirección General de Servicios Públicos del Chubut informa a sus usuarios de EL HOYO, LAGO PUELO y EL BOLSON que el día 27 del corriente mes, entre los horarios de 07:00 a 09:00 horas, aproximadamente, se procederá a REALIZAR UN CORTE EN LA LÍNEA DE 33 Kv EL COIHUE ESTACION TRANSFORMADORA LAS GOLONDRINAS POR EFECTUARSE MANTENIMIENTO DE LA MISMA.
                                                        Dicho corte involucrará  a los PARAJES PEDREGOSO, CURRUMAHUIDA, RINCON DE LOBOS, DESEMBOQUEGOLONDRINAS, CERRO RADAL, ENTRE RÍOS.


TAG
Post Anterior
FM PARAISO 42

ENVIA TU INFORMACION A LA RADIO DE LA COMARCA , SMS Y WHATSAPP 02944 415150 fmparaiso42@gmail.com.

Related articles

0 thoughts on “#CorteDeEnergia afectara a #ElHoyo, #LagoPuelo y #ElBolson

Powered by 123ContactForm | Report abuse

COMUNICATE